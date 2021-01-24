HUNTINGTON — People punched and kicked their way toward fitness Saturday as they participated in high-energy, martial arts-inspired workouts.
Fitness instructors were on hand at the Marshall University Recreation Center in Huntington for the launch of the latest Les Mills workouts, which included BodyPump 115, CXWorx 40 and BodyCombat 85. Classes focused on everything from exercising the muscles around the core to working out with barbells.
Class capacity was limited, and participants wore face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
