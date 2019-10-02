LAVALETTE, W.Va. — As talks continue about the possible construction of a new lodge at Beech Fork State Park, a Maryland-based company has taken lead on conducting a feasibility study for the project, and revealed the results of the first two phases of its research during a second public meeting about the project Monday at Lavalette Elementary School.
West Virginia State Parks contracted CHM Government Services (CHMGS) to assess the feasibility of building a 75-room lodge and conference center near the marina at Beech Fork. The first public meeting in early September was designed to gather public input.
Monday’s meeting served as a chance to present facts related to the lodge’s impact on the surrounding market, or if it could support such a facility.
The Maryland-based company partners with public agencies in the United States who are responsible for visitor and mission-critical facilities and services to develop and implement sustainable strategies to operate, maintain, and improve hospitality and recreation assets and programs.
The initial building plan for the lodge called for 75 guest rooms and additional space to hold meetings or conferences, a total building space that surpassed 80,000 square feet. CHMGS Senior Vice President Margaret Bailey recommended to shrink the building plan by nearly 7,000 square feet.
“We really wanted to take a closer look at why people are coming to the area. Right now, the market in this area is performing at around 60% capacity,” Bailey said. “When you build something like this, someone wins and someone loses. Based on trends we have seen in the data, it’s our professional opinion that the meeting space is reduced.”
Based on that recommendation, the building would still have a capacity of 75 guest rooms (36,265 square feet) but the meeting space would reduce from 44,025 to 37,530 square feet.
According to Bailey, CHMGS studied cities such as Ashland, Huntington and Barboursville to see how many people traveling to the area were paying to stay in hotels or state park facilities, reporting that there are “favorable indicators that a number of people travel to West Virginia for recreational purposes or family functions.”
Bailey said that if the lodge is indeed built, it could be opened as early as 2023.
Beech Fork State Park Superintendent Dillard Price said he’s certainly excited about the potential the project holds, but will feel a little more at ease once the financial details of the feasibility study are released.
“I don’t know, really,” he said when asked whether he believes the Beech Fork Lodge could become a reality. “It could be huge but it’s hard to think about what kind of impact a facility like this could have without seeing the numbers yet.”
A third and final public meeting will be held sometime in November and will focus on the financial impact of the lodge. CHMGS then must present its findings to the West Virginia Legislature in December.
The project was part of a bill in 2012, but the state’s financial problems prevented the project from moving forward. It was expected to cost $35 million. That total cost is now approximately $28.6 million.