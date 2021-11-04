HUNTINGTON — A Maryland man faces prison after he pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime in Huntington on Monday.
U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson said Edward Sample, 37, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He faces at least 25 years and up to life in prison at his Jan. 31, 2022, sentencing.
Sample, along with several other individuals, was arrested April 7 after law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington. Agents seized a loaded Taurus 9mm firearm, about 120 grams of heroin and fentanyl and more than $1,600 in cash during the search. Sample confessed to possessing the firearm to protect his money and drugs.
An 8-year-old child was also found inside the home.
Sample also admitted to using the same Taurus 9mm firearm two days earlier to shoot at a house in the Cross Lanes area in order to collect a $50 drug debt.
