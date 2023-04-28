HUNTINGTON — A man accused of buying guns for another person pleaded guilty to three federal gun crimes Monday.
Timothy Lanier Allen III, 24, of Maryland admitted to making false statements on June 1, 2022, in an acquisition of firearms.
Allen purchased two Ruger 57, 5.7x28mm-caliber pistols, a Glock 27, .40-caliber pistol, and a Glock 305, .45-caliber pistol at businesses in Barboursville and Huntington.
He bought the firearms for someone who was with him during the purchases and provided the money, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Allen falsely certified on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Record Form 4473 that he was the buyer of the firearms.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers set Allen’s sentencing for July 31.
He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
