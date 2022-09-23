HUNTINGTON — A man was sentenced Monday for his role in a Huntington scheme that defrauded at least 200 victims of $2.5 million.
The U.S. Department of Justice said the scheme involved 10 men and targeted elderly victims.
Oluwabamishe Awolesi, 29, of Beltsville, Maryland, was sentenced to five years of federal probation, including 60 days on home detention, and he was ordered to pay $90,000 in restitution for receipt of stolen money.
Awolesi admitted to his role in the romance fraud scheme when he was living in Huntington, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Before Awolesi would receive the transactions, other members of the conspiracy would create false personas online and contact victims via email, text messaging, or online dating and social media websites.
One victim of the scheme transferred a total of $90,000 into Awolesi’s checking account in September 2018 and Awolesi kept $12,000 before forwarding the rest to others in the scheme.
The conspirators would pretend to have romantic relationships, friendships or business relationships with victims using various false personas.
To report a person of the age 60 or older who is a victim of financial fraud, call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 833-372-8311. The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and English, Spanish and other languages are available.
