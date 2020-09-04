HUNTINGTON — As the number of cases of the novel coronavirus continues to increase in the region, residents in Kentucky will be required to wear face coverings for at least one more month.
On Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear extended the state’s mandate for face coverings in some situations for 30 days in an effort to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The executive order originally went into effect July 9, mandating masks for state residents who are out in public and anywhere they would be unable to social distance. The order does not apply to children under age 5 or people with health conditions, disabilities or impairments that make them unable to wear face coverings.
Statewide, 809 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, for a total of 51,677. Ninety-eight of the newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger, and eight were children ages 5 and under, according to a release from the Governor’s Office. There were also 11 new deaths reported, for a total of 987.
At least 10,587 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, the release said.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 10 new positive cases Friday — a 4-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy, 33-year-old woman, 43-year-old woman, 45-year-old woman, 60-year-old man, 66-year-old man, 72-year-old woman and 77-year-old woman, all isolating at home, and a 44-year-old man who is isolating at a hospital.
There have been a total of 285 positive cases in Boyd County, with 213 recovered and four deaths.
In West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 11,037, and six new deaths, for a total of 243.
The deaths were an 88-year-old woman from Logan County, a 76-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 97-year-old woman from Mingo County, an 84-year-old man from Logan County, a 73-year-old woman from Kanawha County and an 81-year-old man from Kanawha County.
Cases per county are: Barbour (34), Berkeley (819), Boone (151), Braxton (9), Brooke (98), Cabell (564), Calhoun (12), Clay (27), Doddridge (9), Fayette (377), Gilmer (20), Grant (143), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (126), Hardy (75), Harrison (287), Jackson (208), Jefferson (378), Kanawha (1,582), Lewis (36), Lincoln (124), Logan (511), Marion (224), Marshall (133), Mason (120), McDowell (73), Mercer (331), Mineral (146), Mingo (266), Monongalia (1,294), Monroe (127), Morgan (40), Nicholas (56), Ohio (292), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (323), Raleigh (386), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (34), Summers (21), Taylor (108), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (280), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (318) and Wyoming (70).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 203 active cases Friday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported seven new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with patients’ ages ranging from 32 to 73. The county has had a total of 502 cases, with 397 out of isolation and 14 deaths.
A total of 6,132,074 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 286,198 cases reported in the past seven days. There have been 186,173 deaths related to the virus.