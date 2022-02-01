HUNTINGTON — The universal indoor masking policy for Cabell County schools will remain in effect until the end of the school year following the approval of the school board Tuesday evening.
“The measures that we put into place have been effective in making sure our schools are not super-spreaders, they are safe places for our students and our staff, and we can continue that in-person learning which we know is the best way for our students to learn,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.
Approval for the continuation of the policy was placed on the Cabell County Board of Education’s agenda for its regular meeting Tuesday. The board voted in November 2021 to enforce a mask mandate until Feb. 1, 2022, when they would re-evaluate the public health situation.
School officials said they didn’t believe much had changed and after consulting with local health officials and receiving updated guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, keeping the policy in place was the best option for the health and safety of students and to continue in-person learning.
The policy will remain in place until June 7, which is the date of the first school board meeting after students and staff have finished the year.
There is an option to revisit the policy before that date, but that would be dependent on the public health situation.
“Should any guidance from the CDC, the West Virginia Department of Health (and Human Resources) or any of our health officers change that would indicate that masks are no longer needed, we can revisit that masking policy earlier,” Saxe said.
Just two people spoke on masks during the public comment period, both against a universal mandate and wanting the decision to be in the hands of parents or guardians. One man brought up his concerns that the universal masking policy is not being followed or enforced during extracurricular activities like sporting events.
The school district will adopt the latest guidance from the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health for school districts that have a universal indoor mask policy, which states that schools may discontinue contact tracing when prevention strategies (like masking) are in place.
Close contacts, regardless of vaccination status, may continue in-person learning if they remain asymptomatic. Because the district chose to continue the universal masking policy, contact tracing will no longer be required even for times when a student is not wearing a mask, such as during lunch or extracurricular activities.
In other business, Cabell County Schools is launching an online newsletter, “The Cabell Communicator,” which will be a monthly publication focusing on various topics of interest to district students and parents.
Additionally, board members recognized dozens of students during the special celebrations portion of the meeting for various service projects including the building of Little Free Libraries at Huntington Tri-State and Yeager airports, the launch of the Huntington High Resale Shop, Empty Stockings fundraising, and Cabell County Reading Council Young Illustrators Contest winners.