HUNTINGTON — It took just two days after the statewide indoor mask mandate ended in West Virginia for the Cabell County school district to follow suit.
Students and employees are no longer required to wear face coverings indoors, and the lifted mandate extends to visitors inside buildings. The decision was officially announced near the close of business Tuesday, which followed the state announcement Sunday.
“We are thrilled to return to a much more normal state of operation. However, we must remember that our success in keeping COVID-19 at bay lies in our own vigilance,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “If we take simple, proactive steps to protect ourselves and those around us, it is more likely we will be able to continue creating great learning experiences for all students.”
Masks will also no longer be required for members of the public attending regular or special meetings of the Board of Education. Up to this point, masks have been required in those meetings for more than a year except for when speaking to the board during public comment or during photo opportunities during student recognitions, when they became optional.
School officials said the decision to lift the mandate was made after consulting the West Virginia Department of Education and local health officials, including the district's chief health officer, Dr. Andrea Lauffer.
"In accordance with the WVDE recommendations, it was decided to lift the mask mandate as community case numbers are low and most children are currently on summer break. However, we encourage anyone who is not comfortable removing their masks at this time to continue to wear them," said Lauffer.
She added that as the 2021-22 school year inches closer, they will continue to monitor local coronavirus numbers and make adjustments to their plan if necessary.
"As we know, the COVID-19 pandemic has been dynamic from the beginning. We continue to work closely with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in monitoring our community COVID-19 activity," Lauffer added.
Other safety precautions are still in place across the district, including social distancing when possible, diligent hand-washing, and making the decision to stay home if feeling ill or showing symptoms of COVID-19.
“While the statewide mask mandate has been lifted, we have been informed by medical experts that COVID-19 still poses a threat for those with compromised immune systems, the elderly, or individuals who have not yet been fully vaccinated,” Saxe said. “We want everyone in our school community to be comfortable taking the safety precautions they feel are necessary to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy.”