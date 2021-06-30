HUNTINGTON — Regardless of their vaccination status, those who want to ride a TTA bus will be asked to wear a mask until federal guidelines change.
To be in accordance with the Transportation Security Administration, those on TTA buses or in a bus center must wear masks, regardless if they have received a vaccination against COVID-19.
“We don’t have any other choice,” said Paul Davis, general manager and CEO of the TTA, in a Wednesday board meeting. He estimated that the TTA was going through 5,000 masks a week.
In April, the TSA extended its mask policy to Sept. 13 for transportation networks, including commuter buses as well as rail systems and airports. Until the is policy is lifted, the TTA will have to follow the federal guidelines.
In other business during the TTA board meeting, a performance report showed that ridership is increasing as general pandemic restrictions are lifted. Numbers show that 20,455 more customers used TTA in April 2021 when compared to April 2020, which was around the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Dial-A-Ride was also up by 1,901 in the same time frame.
“Once we get back to full employment and Marshall gets back to full enrollment and people on campus, I think our ridership will slowly return to normal,” Davis said.
The board also heard plans to celebrate the 49th year of the TTA. As part of the festivities, the transit authority partnered with WKEE and WTCR to provide free service on the anniversary, Saturday, July 17. The radio station will host the morning show from the TTA Center and give away 49 prizes in honor of the TTA’s years of service. On the following day, Sunday, July 18, TTA employees are invited to its annual picnic at Camden Park.