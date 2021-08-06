HUNTINGTON — Wearing masks during the 2021-22 academic year will be a “personal decision” for those in Cabell County schools, the district announced Friday.
However, masks “may be required to be worn by those who have been exposed to COVID-19 until a negative test result is received,” the district says online.
As promised during its board meeting Aug. 3, Cabell County Schools released additional guidance and updated safety protocols for the upcoming 2021-22 school year through its “Back to School Guide” published Friday evening on the district’s website under the “Families” heading.
The guide contains information for students and parents on face coverings and COVID-19 protocols, school year calendars, revised school start times, revised bus schedules, the new Cabell Virtual Learning Academy and more.
At the board’s meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he was waiting until after the West Virginia Board of Education and state Department of Education provided updated guidance before the district provided its own information on back-to-school protocols.
West Virginia decided to give local boards of education more flexibility this coming year, allowing counties to implement their own rules for mask wearing and social distancing.
“Face coverings is a recommendation, especially for those who are not vaccinated,” State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch said of the state’s position.
Gov. Jim Justice has not called for a mask mandate in schools, saying it would be too politically divisive to do so.
“While we are not completely out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned to be very responsive in adapting to the needs of our students and community while successfully and safely continuing the education process,” Saxe said in a news release announcing the new protocols Friday.
When riding the school bus, the district “strongly recommends the wearing of masks for those who wish to do so,” and students will be assigned seats on the bus, with no more than two students in a seat when possible.
District officials re-emphasized hygiene measures for those in school buildings. Hand sanitizer and masks will be provided during the school day and at extracurricular events for students, staff and community members who want to use them.
Desk shields will not be required in classroom settings this year, but may be used by students at their request, and schools may limit large group gatherings within their facilities and will encourage social distancing, according to the guide.
Saxe said in the release that district leaders and its chief health officer remain in contact with local and state health officials and have been receiving guidance for how to continue to operate schools safely while meeting children’s needs.
“Last school year was extremely difficult for many of our students,” Saxe said. “Besides dealing with the many personal issues surrounding the pandemic, they had to struggle with imperfect learning situations. We know that most children perform better when they have the support of caring adults and their school community behind them.
“In the year ahead, we want to offer our students a sense of normalcy so they can catch up on what they’ve missed and continue to progress. The time they are in school is crucially important to charting the paths we all hope will lead them to successful, happy lives.”
The district reminded families Friday of its new Cabell Virtual Learning Academy, which will be taught by certified West Virginia teachers, with all K-8 classes led by Cabell County teachers.
Enrolled virtual students in grades K-8 will receive live instruction throughout the day, while high school students will meet with teachers and are given flexibility as to when assignments are finished.
Virtual Learning Academy students will also follow the Cabell County Schools calendar, can participate in extracurricular and other activities at their schools, and are provided with free Apple learning devices, according to district officials.
Registration for the Cabell Virtual Learning Academy is open through Tuesday, Aug. 10. For more information or to register online, visit www.cabellschools.com.
Cabell County Schools’ 200-day employees return to work Wednesday, Aug. 11, and students are scheduled to return one week later on Aug. 18.