HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington announced new health protocols for City Council meetings and City Hall.
Mayor Steve Williams signed an executive order requiring city employees and members of the public to wear masks in City Hall and other city buildings, regardless of their vaccination status, according to a city press release. The move is a response to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cabell County.
City Council Chairman Mike Shockley has also announced that masks will be required to attend Huntington City Council meetings for all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status. Social distancing will also be observed. The press release says that members of the public may still attend these meetings.
“The public meeting health protocols, which were being followed at the recommendation of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department until they were relaxed in June, will be re-instituted at the meeting on Monday, Aug. 23,” the release said.
A TV monitor will be set up in the main hallway of City Hall to livestream the meeting for an overflow of attendees. City Council will continue to be livestreams on the City of Huntington website, the city’s Facebook page and on channel 24 for Comcast Cable subscribers.
At a special meeting of the council on July 22, council members met for the first time in over a year to sit in their regular seats without social distancing. Before that, extra tables were set up in council chambers to allow for more spacing between members.
In June, Huntington City Council meetings reopened to public attendees after being closed for over a year. At the time, then-Council Chairwoman Jennifer Wheeler said discussions were being held about reopening the meetings “to make sure that we are taking all the necessary precautions for people to be as safe as they can be while at the same time considering the public meeting standard.”
As part of the reopening, the council sought guidance from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and received a list of guidelines at the time, which included a 26-person occupancy limit to allow for social distancing in council chambers, asking unvaccinated members to wear masks and temperature checks upon entry into chambers.
Prior to that, council meetings were closed for the attendance of members of the public in March 2020, early on in the coronavirus pandemic. To comply with open meetings laws, the city began broadcasting public meetings on the city’s website, on Facebook and on channel 24 on the Comcast/Xfinity cable system. Residents were asked to submit any public comments or questions on agenda items to the City Clerk’s office via email.