POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Thanks to a $1 million donation from Nucor Corp., Mason County Schools is ready to begin the process of determining the best way to use the gifted funds.
“I recommend that board members be hesitant about speaking about specific projects they may have in mind at this point to avoid getting hopes up,” Keith Burdette, Mason County Schools superintendent, told Mason County Board of Education members Tuesday evening during the board’s regular session. “Right now, we need to go about how you are going to go about making that decision to use these funds.”
In January, the North Carolina-based company announced its plans to build a new steel mill in Apple Grove and said it would donate $1 million to the school system.
Burdette said he included the Nucor donation on the board’s agenda so members could begin the conversation of how best to proceed and answer a few questions that have come from the community.
“We did receive the check, and it’s in a separate line item in our treasury and it has not been touched,” Burdette said.
Burdette said the board would hear from each school’s Local School Improvement Council (LSIC) groups April 26-27.
“There may be suggestions that arise out of that,” he said.
LSIC groups are composed of teachers, service personnel, bus drivers, parents, and business and community representatives. The LSIC reviews discipline data and procedures yearly and submits written recommendations. The meeting could include academics, athletics, discipline, school climate, facilities, needs and improvements.
Burdette recommended board members also look at the school system’s 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan for 2020 to 2030 on file with the West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia School Building Authority.
“We have lots of options, and this is the time to start collecting ideas,” Burdette said. “Also there is no time limit for it, and there are no strings attached either.”
Board member Rhonda Tennant said she thinks the board should plan a special meeting after the LSIC meetings.
“If we have things we are needing, the longer we wait to decide how we are going to use this money, the longer down the road we are doing without these things,” she said. “Say, for example, if we decided to use the funds on programs — it takes time to get the ball rolling on things like that.”
Board President Dale Shobe agreed that a special meeting should take place and it should include taking suggestions from members of the community.
“I have had several people ask if we were going to take suggestions from the community, and I think that should be an option we consider,” he said.
Board member Jared Billings said he wants to put students first.
“A lot of people have said, ‘Are you going to fix this roof or that roof?’ but I think we should keep it student-driven with education and programs,” he said.
Board member Megan Bonecutter said she likes the idea of a special meeting.
“I have had a bunch of people come to me and ask what we are going to do,” she said. “I also agree that we should wait to have that meeting until after the LSIC meetings so we can see what is going on at those schools to see what might be possible and what is not.”
Board member Ashley Cossin also agreed that a special meeting after the LSIC meetings was the best way to move forward.
“This way we can discuss all the ideas that have been brought to us and go from there,” she said.
Shobe said the board would make the final decision.
“We want to get as much input as we can and keep the community happy by involving them in the process,” he said.
Burdette ended the discussion by suggesting the board members look at their calendars for a potential special meeting date.