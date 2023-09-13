SALT CREEK, W.Va. — A 10-year-old boy who was found dead from a gunshot wound in Mason County over the weekend has been identified.
Around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, the Mason County Sheriff's Office, Point Pleasant VFD and EMS were called to an ATV crash in the Salt Creek area of Mason County, off W.Va. 2 south of Point Pleasant. Upon arrival, they learned that the boy, Wyatt Ray Eaves-Nibert, had been separated from a crash victim approximately one hour before the call, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
An search of the area was organized involving first responders from agencies in West Virginia and Ohio along with hundreds of volunteers. Eaves-Nibert’s body was found at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, according to the release.
After officers and EMS arrived at the scene, it was determined he had died from a single gunshot wound.
The West Virginia State Police crime scene units processed the scene with assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department. Eaves-Nibert's body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation, which is ongoing.
According to his obituary, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, wrestling, heavy metal music and anything to do with the military. He was a fifth grade student at Roosevelt Elementary School.
His mother, Adrienne Nibert, wrote on Facebook that he “dreamed of serving as a United States Marine or to be a Combat Medic, ever since he could talk.”
Editor's note: this story was updated at 3:23 p.m. Sept. 13
