SALT CREEK, W.Va. — A 10-year-old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound in Mason County, according to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff's office.
Around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, the Mason County Sheriff's Office, Point Pleasant VFD and EMS were called to an ATV crash in the Salt Creek area of Mason County. Upon arrival, they learned that the boy had been separated from a crash victim approximately one hour before the call.
An extensive search of the area was organized, involving first responders from agencies in West Virginia and Ohio along with hundreds of volunteers from around the area. The boy’s body was found at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.
After officers and EMS arrived at the scene, it was determined the boy had died from a single gunshot wound.
The West Virginia State Police crime scene units processed the scene with assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation, which is ongoing.
