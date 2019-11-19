LEON, W.Va. — If you are still looking for a fresh, and not frozen, turkey for Thanksgiving, there is a small farm in Mason County that has some available.
“I have about 20 more turkeys which are not spoken for,” said Martin Schaffer, owner at Four Seasons Farm in Leon.
Schaffer said the farm already has sold 25 turkeys to folks as far away as Huntington.
“Some people will pick them here at the farm,” he said. “We are about a one hour and 20 minute drive from Huntington.”
Most of the purchased birds will be processed Sunday, Nov. 24, the last Sunday before Thanksgiving, according to Shaffer.
“Their cost is $3.50 per pound and they will range from 12 to 16 pounds for hens and 16 to 24 pounds for toms,” Schaffer said.
Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 28, this year.
To get one, a deposit of $20 needs to be mailed to the farm at FSF, 8781 Evans Road, Leon, WV 25123 by Saturday, Nov. 23.
“The deposit is needed just for one reason, I need to know how many turkeys to process that day, and if they do not all sell, I let them live until Christmas and New Year and offer them again,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer says a fresh turkey is the tastiest and the healthiest.
“No chemicals, no hormones, no antibiotics were ever used raising these beauties,” he said. “They are totally free-range birds, naturally raised and also, this is the last year I am raising them for sale.”
Those who order must pick up their turkey at the farm any time after 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24. Delivery is not available.
Shaffer said he supplies about 25 families in Huntington each week with other things the farm has to offer.
“Things such as fresh pastured eggs, non-GMO eggs, duck eggs, and I bake every week hearty whole wheat bread and seasonal things as blueberries, Aronia berries, Muscadine grapes and apples,” Shaffer said. “I also raise meat chickens too.”
Fresh turkeys are rarely available — except right before Thanksgiving.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, turkeys to be sold fresh are quick-chilled to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, but must not go below a temperature of 26 degrees. Fresh turkeys should be refrigerated and used within one to two days from purchase or they can be frozen for safe keeping.
For more information, visit Four Seasons Farm’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Four-Seasons-Farm.