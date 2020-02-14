POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A Mason County hospital announced this week that it plans to eliminate 53 positions when it discontinues obstetric services at the end of the month.
About half of the reduction at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant will be done through retirements, attrition, leaving current vacancies unfilled and cutting part-time hours.
“Regretfully, 25 employees will be displaced,” the hospital said in a news release.
“After careful analysis and forecasting, PVH will discontinue obstetric services, effective Friday, Feb. 28, 2020,” the press release stated. “This difficult decision comes in response to the declining number of births at PVH while operating costs have continued to rise. With the increasing median age in Mason and surrounding counties, fewer women are of childbearing age and that trend is projected to further decrease over the coming years. In addition, PVH had to consider that over 75% of expectant mothers in Mason and surrounding areas are choosing to deliver their babies at other area hospitals.”
“We understand that obstetrics units have strong ties to communities, and we have truly appreciated the privilege to serve thousands of area families over many years,” Jeff Noblin, CEO of PVH, said in the release. “We are collaborating with area maternity centers to transition expectant mothers. PVH’s Emergency Department physicians and staff are prepared to handle emergency deliveries, and women’s gynecologic health services will continue to be provided at the PVH Center for Women’s Health.”
“Our employees are valued members of the Pleasant Valley family, and our hearts go out to those who will be affected by this necessary reduction,” Dr. James Lockhart, chairman of the PVH board of directors, said in the release that hospital leaders and human resources “will do all they can to assist affected employees, including working with our healthcare partners in the area to identify employment opportunities.”
The hospital’s plans also call for closing the neurology practice and taking several other steps designed to generate funds to build out and strengthen other services.
“We are facing many challenges in the current healthcare environment that affect operations, including lower reimbursements and an increasing number of patients who are underinsured or uninsured,” Lockhart said in the release. “These decisions are difficult, but by addressing these challenges now, we can not only make improvements in the short-term, but also position the hospital for future growth and success.”
“We believe that by implementing this plan we will position the hospital for future success,” Noblin added. “It will enable PVH to better focus on core services and meet the growing needs of seniors. PVH will continue to invest in state-of-the-art medical imaging services, nationally-recognized orthopedic services, and world-class cancer care.”
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement Wednesday that he has instructed Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources, to offer any support the facility needs at this time.
Justice added that he met with health care stakeholders to begin the process of creating a rural medicine task force to study the issue.
“The road that led us to what we have seen in recent months — community hospitals across our state shrinking or closing altogether — started a long time ago,” Justice said in the statement. “But now it’s our responsibility to look under every rock for solutions.”
In the last year, hospitals have closed in Bluefield, Richwood and Wheeling. Williamson Memorial Hospital filed for bankruptcy in October, and a nonprofit system that operates hospitals in Charleston and South Charleston announced last month it planned to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy but would remain open.
Officials also recently announced that Our Lady of Bellefonte hospital in Ashland, Kentucky, near Huntington, would shut down later this year.