HUNTINGTON — Matthew Ryan Harper, 22, of Point Pleasant, pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to distribution of child pornography, according to a news release.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 9, 2021, Harper used the Snapchat social media platform to distribute a video of a prepubescent minor female engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Harper admitted to distributing videos containing child pornography on three additional occasions in June 2021. Harper communicated with others on Snapchat and the Omegle online chat website about obtaining and trading child pornography during this time.
Harper further admitted to possessing 100 images and 38 videos of child pornography on Jan. 25. Some of the images depicted toddlers.
Harper is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 27, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. He must also register as a sex offender.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.