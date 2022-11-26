HUNTINGTON — Joseph Curtis Hubman, 50, of Henderson, West Virginia, was sentenced Nov. 14 to 10 years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for possession of prepubescent child pornography, according to a news release.
Hubman must also register as a sex offender.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Nov. 11, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hubman’s residence. Officers recovered multiple external hard drives, mobile phones, two desktop computers and a micro SD memory card.
A forensic analysis of the devices revealed more than 18,000 videos depicting child pornography.
Hubman admitted he possessed the child pornography and that it included videos of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie White prosecuted the case.
