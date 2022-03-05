MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A student from Mason County has been named the new Mountaineer Mascot at West Virginia University.
Mary G. Roush, of Mason, West Virginia, will be the third female in nine decades to don the buckskins and carry the rifle as the 68th Mountaineer Mascot, according to a news release from the university.
Roush was named the 2022-23 Mountaineer Mascot during the men’s basketball game Saturday at the WVU Coliseum. She is the first freshman to serve in the role.
Prior to Roush, Natalie Tennant (1990-91) and Rebecca Durst (2009-10) were the only women to serve in the position since the first official Mountaineer was selected in 1934, the release said.
Roush, an advertising and public relations major minoring in sports communication, said she knew from an early age that she wanted to attend WVU and serve as the Mountaineer.
“The Mountaineer is not just a mascot,” Roush said in the release. “It is a leader. And I will proudly lead my university and state with love and passion — my home among the hills.
“I also hope to serve as an inspiration for young girls for generations to come.”
Roush was among the top four to vie to be the Mountaineer Mascot. The others were Logan Moore, a graduate student from Winchester, Virginia; Aidan Priest, a sophomore from Baldwinsville, New York; and Gunnar Webb, a junior from Bridgeport, West Virginia.
