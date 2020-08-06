Master’s in preschool special education available online
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Master of Arts in Special Education with a preschool emphasis is now a fully online program, with the exception of student teaching.
It is a 39-hour program that leads to full certification in preschool special education. Applicants are not required to have an existing teaching certificate or undergraduate degree in education, and students with Regents Bachelor of Arts degrees are included. Student teaching field experience placements will be coordinated in the student’s area within approved preschool special education classrooms.
Admission to the M.A. program requires applicants to have an undergraduate grade point average (GPA) of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for all previously completed undergraduate university coursework. They also must take the GRE or MAT entrance examination.
For more information, contact Wendi Dunham at 304-696-3131 or dunhamw@marshall.edu.