CHARLESTON — An appeal for federal disaster funding for cleanup of the May 6 flooding of the Fourpole Creek watershed in Cabell and Wayne counties was denied last month.
The denial has left West Virginia officials scrambling to figure out how to avoid the same results for four other communities affected by flooding this summer. Simultaneously, the state still has ongoing recovery actions happening for six other floods and a winter storm event, all of which happened between 2016 and 2021.
Flooding is increasingly affecting small communities in West Virginia without meeting the threshold to greenlight federal assistance. Now state officials are looking at how to use the state’s climate, mountains and flood-prone terrain to plead a case that the weather events that occurred this summer should be combined as a single disaster.
During a meeting of the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding on Sunday, Dr. Matt Blackwood, deputy director of the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, focused his presentation on damage thresholds needed to be reached before a federal declaration can be made, which would allow FEMA funding relief for flood victims.
The state threshold is $2.92 million. Each county also has its own population-based threshold. Both have to be met before a disaster can be declared.
Wirt County, the state’s least populous county, has a threshold of about $21,000, while Kanawha has a threshold of about $741,000. Cabell County has a threshold of about $368,000, while Wayne County’s is about $159,000.
The summer of flooding for West Virginia started May 6 in Cabell County when about 4.5 inches of rain fell with the heaviest flow hitting the Southside of Huntington and southern Cabell County. The rains caused Fourpole Creek outside Huntington and in the Southside and West End of Huntington to swell and flood hundreds of homes and businesses.
After the May 6 flooding event a request was made to FEMA for public assistance, but the counties failed to reach their threshold. A request for a presidential disaster declaration was submitted but was denied over the summer.
Blackwood said an appeal submitted to FEMA was declined last month, which was new information for the public.
“We put together what we thought was a very good and compelling story of why some of those areas had high social vulnerability index and how they were much more vulnerable to even smaller storms,” Blackwood said.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he was disappointed at the decision.
“This news is not new but it remains disappointing. Those impacted by the flooding need relief,” he said. “We will continue to collaborate with our state and federal partners to identify opportunities for short-term relief along with medium- and long-term solutions.”
Blackwood said officials plan to meet with the regional FEMA director to find out what was missing to make the application successful.
The next flooding event occurred in McDowell County on July 12, causing about $4.6 million in damage, far exceeding the county’s $70,000 threshold and state’s $2.92 million threshold. The flooding damaged water and wastewater systems, city parks, roads, bridges, Berwind Lake and other property.
Another flooding event from July 26 to Aug. 1 affected Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties. All of the counties met their individual thresholds but Greenbrier and Logan, which reported no damage. The combined damage is estimated to be $1.12 million, well below the state threshold.
The Aug. 10 flooding of Doddridge and Jackson counties saw similar outcomes. Both counties reached their thresholds but with a combined $1.1 million in damages, failed to meet the state threshold. That flooding event damaged the Doddridge County senior center, a Jackson County high school and Ripley Elementary School.
Finally, Aug. 14 flooding in Fayette and Kanawha counties left about $7.6 million in damages, exceeding the state and county thresholds. Fayette County saw major damage to the town of Smithers, as well as the sewer line to the Mount Olive Correctional Center. Kanawha County’s damage was seen at Coonskin Drive, Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
“So this becomes a challenge, where we have some severe damage in the county but it does not rise to the level that state thresholds,” Blackwood said, later adding, “If a county meets their threshold, but the state fails, then sometimes there are not going to be programs that are available through FEMA to provide them support.”
Typically, if there is a gap of more than 72 hours, a disaster is considered separate incidents, but Blackwood said state officials are now looking at ways around that to make it so those four make it so everyone receives assistance. His presentation indicated the May 6 incident was not going to be included, however.
“What we are working with is to find a way that we can actually classify that whole time period as a single event which would allow us to, you know, meet the state threshold and the county thresholds for those separate rainstorms,” he said.
State officials are working with Marshall University geography professor and state climatologist Kevin Law and the National Weather Service to make their case.
“Our argument is the ground did not have time to desaturate,” Blackwood said. “It was, you know, literally storm after storm after storm and the water levels never had an opportunity to go down.”
After information is collected, Blackwood said a package will be submitted to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature and submission to President Joe Biden to declare the summer rain events a major declaration.
The package is expected to be submitted in mid-October, but it is unclear when FEMA could respond.