CHARLESTON — An appeal for federal disaster funding for cleanup of the May 6 flooding of the Fourpole Creek watershed in Cabell and Wayne counties was denied last month.

The denial has left West Virginia officials scrambling to figure out how to avoid the same results for four other communities affected by flooding this summer. Simultaneously, the state still has ongoing recovery actions happening for six other floods and a winter storm event, all of which happened between 2016 and 2021.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

