HUNTINGTON — There’s a different chief in town.
The Huntington City Council confirmed retired federal law enforcement officer Karl Colder as the next Huntington Police chief in a special meeting Monday night. Mayor Steve Williams appointed the candidate for the position. Colder will be the city’s first Black police chief.
“To the city of Huntington, West Virginia, you now have a different chief,” Colder said in the council meeting. “One who loves people, one who will support this council, the mayor, all the infrastructure of this city.”
Among his first orders of business will be to introduce himself to the men and women of the police department and the community of Huntington. Colder will meet with the department’s command staff at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
“I’m a passionate man about law enforcement,” Colder told reporters. “I’m also, as the mayor mentioned, I’m compassionate and I believe ... in the rule of law.”
Last month, two finalists were announced for the position. The other finalist was Huntington Police Lt. Phil Watkins. Initially, 16 candidates applied for the position. Williams interviewed the finalists based on recommendations from a citizen-based search committee.
“Given all that we have been through these years, he is the perfect person for this position because as you know we endeavor to seek standards that the rest of the nation would attempt to follow,” Williams said to council members. “We have become known as a city of solutions because we’re so aggressive, but we have to lift our game.”
Colder is from Ashburn, Virginia. He has 32 years of career leadership and professional investigative experience with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration. From February 2013 to May 2018, Colder was a special agent in charge for the DEA’s Washington, D.C., Field Division Office and directed all DEA operations throughout Maryland, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.
From 2018 to now, he has served as the president of Colder Allied Consulting LLC, which provides professional, consulting and advisory services, with a specialization in program performance and information management support, to a variety of private companies. He also is a teacher/instructor of the Monroe Advanced Technical Academy’s Administration of Justice sequence.
Williams told council members that he has known Colder previously from his work at the DEA. The new chief is not an unfamiliar face to Huntington, the mayor said, adding that he is “unbelievably qualified” for the position.
“This is the first of many steps that we’re going to be taking,” Williams said after the meeting. “We are far from done but innovation is our byword and he helps us do that, but we’re going to be doing other things (citywide) to support that as well.”
All council members in attendance voted in favor of Colder. Councilman Pat Jones was absent. Before the vote, the council met with Colder in executive session for about 40 minutes.
Colder fills the vacancy left by former Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, who retired from the department this summer. Since his departure, Chief Eric Corder has been serving in an interim role. Corder will remain as a captain with the department, as he did before becoming the interim.