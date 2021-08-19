HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams has met with a citizen-based search committee to assist in the selection of Huntington’s next police chief.
The city of Huntington announced in a Thursday news release that the committee met with the mayor Wednesday to discuss the selection process. The application period for the position ended Aug. 6. Sixteen candidates applied for the position.
The release said Williams plans to interview finalists after the search committee completes work before sending a nomination to City Council for approval this fall.
“I have asked this committee to provide me with a list of finalists from the pool of candidates who have applied for the position of police chief,” Williams said in the release. “The committee members are trusted individuals who have the capabilities of vetting the police chief candidates thoroughly and recommending finalists whose vision of public safety reflects the needs of our community.”
The members of the committee are:
- Sharon Frazier, former federal and state prosecutor and former municipal judge.
- Bishop Samuel Moore, pastor of Full Gospel Assembly.
- Bishop Charles Shaw, pastor of Real Life Christian Center, president of Huntington Black Pastors Ministerial Association and former District 3 Huntington City Council member.
- Brandi Jacobs-Jones, chief of staff and senior vice president of operations at Marshall University.
- Lauren Plymale, assistant prosecutor, Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
- Joseph L. Williams, chairman and CEO of Basic Supply Co. Inc.
- Amy Crossan, partner with law firm of Bouchillon, Crossan & Colburn.
- Bob Bailey, at-large Huntington City Council member and former Cabell County sheriff.
- Joyce Gibson, secretary/treasurer for Region 1 SEIU/1199.
- Kirk Dodrill, owner of T.K. Dodrill Jewelers.
- David Tyson, attorney with law firm of Tyson & Tyson.
- Sandra Clements, former District 5 Huntington City Council member.
“I look forward to working with the search committee members as we begin to review the list of candidates,” said Frazier, chairwoman of the search committee, according to the release. “Mayor Williams has made the objectives of the committee clear, and I am confident we will submit a qualified list of finalists to him.”
In June, the city of Huntington announced former Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell’s retirement. Cornwell worked with the department for 25 years and served in various roles, such as captain of the Patrol Bureau and midnight watch commander. He was appointed as chief in April 2020 after serving as interim chief following the transition of former Chief Hank Dial to city manager.
In an interview with The Herald-Dispatch in office in July, Cornwell said the next chief of police should have faith in the men and women of HPD, as well as their training and values.
“I know the mayor has plenty of good choices for the next chief of police,” Cornwell said at the time. “And regardless of what happens, whoever he chooses, I have no doubt whatsoever that the men and women here of the Huntington Police Department will step up and rise to the occasion.”
Williams appointed interim Chief Eric Corder to the position June 22. A news release from the city of Huntington said Corder would not seek the permanent position. He has worked with HPD for 24 years and was a captain of the Patrol Bureau.
“I am not seeking the permanent position, but I have agreed to help with the continuity of operations during this time,” Corder said in the release about his appointment. “I work with an amazing group of professionals, and I am honored to work with them in this capacity during the next few months.”