HUNTINGTON — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he is asking City Council members to amend zoning ordinances to prevent new bars from opening within the city.
The proposal follows a shooting early Wednesday morning that injured seven people outside Kulture, a bar at 1113 4th Ave. that opened last summer. Police said an argument began inside the bar before the shooting occurred, which was about 90 minutes into the new year. Police said they found several people who had been shot both inside and outside the establishment. Two of those who were shot were reported by police to be in critical condition.
Williams said he would also suggest changes to the city’s business license process to add background check procedures. The owners of Kulture misrepresented the type of business they would operate and haven’t paid any taxes, he said.
“I’m going to be proposing a change in the zoning ordinances that prevents new bars from being created and being opened in the city of Huntington,” he said. “We will also be reviewing our existing business license process with public safety in mind, and we will be implementing different vetting procedures.”
The city has since sent a cease-and-desist order to Kulture, effectively shutting it down. Williams made his statements during a news conference Thursday with members of the Huntington Police Department, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police and Huntington City Council.
Sharon Pell, the city’s business service advocate, said Kulture did not follow through with required steps to make it a legitimate business after it was granted a special permit from the Huntington Board of Zoning Appeals in July 2019.
Kulture LLC initially applied for a certificate of occupancy as a retail establishment that would sell vaping products. The owners then asked for a special permit to operate a bar, which was granted by the Board of Zoning Appeals on the condition the owners obtain required permits from the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Pell said Kulture LLC never received permits from the state Alcohol Beverage Control Administration or the health department. If the owners had done so, the city would have issued its own alcohol permit, Pell said. Kulture then began advertising itself as Kulture Hookah Bar online.
Williams said the city had more than 20 calls about the bar since it opened, but nothing indicated that the bar was operating illegitimately. Wednesday morning’s shooting was the first time city officials learned the bar did not have proper permits in place.
It was also the first time Williams said he learned that Charon Chere (Harris) Reese, one of the bar’s owners, had pleaded guilty in federal court in 2016 for her role in a Detroit-based heroin conspiracy to maintaining a residence for the purpose of distributing heroin.
In July 2019, Reese told the Huntington Board of Zoning Appeals that she wanted to open the private bar for only people who are 25 years or older. All bars, taverns and restaurants seeking to serve alcohol in the city must receive permission from the board before opening.
At the time, board members said they were reluctant to approve opening new bars downtown, but were reassured by Reese’s promise that her bar would be a private establishment catering to a more mature crowd. Reese said she wanted a place where her band could perform together.
“It’s a Huntington-based band. However, I am the youngest member,” Reese said. “We never have anywhere to go. There are always kids there and they are always naked and twerking. I wanted to have somewhere comfortable to go for people 25 and older.”
Williams said it was only recently the city learned of fliers advertising the bar, which mentioned “twerk” contests, a dance party and hookah pipes. The flier for Wednesday morning’s party included a picture of a woman holding an assault weapon.
A message left for Reese was not returned by press time Thursday. Williams was asked if his proposal would hurt future bars seeking to open within the city. He said he would ask City Council members to amend zoning ordinances preventing new bars from opening.
“I don’t care if it hurts anyone,” he said. “I don’t believe we need any more bars here. The intent here is to make sure we don’t have over-development of bars.”