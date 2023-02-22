Mayor Steve Williams, center, and Communications Director Bryan Chambers, left, talk with Marshall student Trevor Bowens during a visit to Marshall University's campus for “Mochas with the Mayor” on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams met with students and faculty at Marshall University during “Mochas with the Mayor” on Wednesday.
The series of events started at the beginning of the mayor’s administration in 2013 but were paused around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is designed for students and community members to engage with the mayor on ways the city could improve.
The event was the first installment of Mochas with the Mayor since 2019.
“It helps us stay connected with the students … they are able to tell us ‘this is what we need.’” Williams said.
Williams said that in previous events, students mentioned issues related to pedestrian safety and lighting that the city has been able to address and hopes that, once again, opening up a dialogue with students will lead to additional success.
Williams highlighted the Hal Greer renovations and other major projects the city has underway. Trevor Bowens, a junior from Logan County, exclusively uses a bike to get around the city and was excited to see the plans for protected bike lanes along Hal Greer. Bowens recommended adding a bike lane on 5th Avenue between Hal Greer and 24th Street so cyclists can safely bike to Kroger.
Williams said he is proud that he believes Huntington to be the most bicycle-friendly city in the state.
Marshall student body president Isabella Griffiths spoke with the mayor about exciting changes related to Marshall athletics, including the new baseball stadium and renovations to Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Additional Mochas with the Mayor events are planned for this spring.
