HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams is proposing a new position within the Huntington Police Department.
Huntington Police Department Lt. Phil Watkins will be appointed by the mayor to serve as deputy chief, pending City Council members’ approval of the new position.
The first reading of an ordinance to create the job is on the agenda for the next Huntington City Council meeting, Monday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
“I view this proposal as an additional step in developing an aggressive presence in fighting substance use disorder-related crime and creating safer neighborhoods,” Williams said in a statement. “The addition of Police Chief Karl Colder gives us access to partnerships and resources that go well beyond our footprint. As important as that is, we also need to structure ourselves in a way that allows the outstanding men and women of the Huntington Police Department to maximize their full potential. This is going to be an all-out effort to raise the bar even higher than the lofty standards we already have set for our Police Department. This vision will be complete with the combined leadership of Chief Colder and Lt. Watkins as deputy chief.”
Colder, a retired federal law enforcement officer, was confirmed for his new role by the Huntington City Council on Monday. He was sworn in after the meeting in a private ceremony. Colder and Watkins were the two finalists for the police chief position.
In a statement, Colder said he views the appointment of Watkins “as an investment in cultivating leadership within the Police Department.”
“One of my main objectives will be bringing out leadership qualities in every man and woman who works for the Police Department,” Colder said. “I’ve met with Lt. Watkins over the past few days, and it’s been very encouraging to discover we share the same ideas and vision. He’s already enlightened me about initiatives we could pursue to build leadership in the department. He has an even temperament and thinks critically before making a decision. That’s what we would need in the position of deputy chief.”
Watkins has worked for the Huntington Police Department for 23 years. Since April 2020, he has served as assistant commander of the Criminal Investigations Bureau and manages three detective units that investigate violent crimes, family/juvenile/sexual assault crimes and property crimes.
He also is an active member on the Compass Advisory Team, which aims to build resiliency and a growth mindset for stress that first responders experience from exposure to critical incidents.
Watkins said in a statement that he is honored by the mayor’s appointment. He added that he will always strive to “further a culture of professionalism and compassion here at the Huntington Police Department.”
“In my conversations with Chief Colder, it was clear that we both share an appreciation for a positive work environment that inspires a mindset of service,” Watkins said. “He is eager to bring his experience to Huntington, and I am excited about his emphasis on cultivating leadership. Our department has so many natural leaders who will benefit from this outlook.”
According to a copy of the ordinance, the deputy police chief would have “all authority of the Chief subject to the director of the Chief.” In the chief’s absence, the deputy chief would assume the position of acting police chief. The deputy would not be a civil service officer and not be covered under any collective bargaining agreement.