HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams requested Huntington City Council pause amendments to an ordinance that gives sober living home residents tenants’ rights.
Last month, council members approved the ordinance. Amendments to it were on the agenda for their Monday meeting.
The council members removed the item from the agenda after Williams’ request. He said while he was grateful for the council’s passage of the last ordinance, the administration’s work was not finished.
All council members present approved the removal of the ordinance. Councilman Dale Anderson was absent.
“As we tried to clean up the ordinance and make revisions, it has been my observation that our work isn’t done. So, if you would please refer it back to the administration, we will bring back a more thoughtful … and complete ordinance for you.”
Council Vice Chairwoman Sarah Walling asked if the city has submitted the original ordinance to the West Virginia Home Rule Board for its review before it can be enacted. Williams said that the city will submit it when “we have a product that is deserving of Home Rule consideration.”
The amendments, which also must be passed as an ordinance, addressed issues brought up in public comments before the council members passed the previous ordinance. They included allowing a landlord to eject a resident for violating program rules if the sober living house meets the National Alliance of Recovery Residences’ quality standards and code of ethics and if the house is certified by the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences. Another addition placed a burden on operators to pay the return cost for anyone who is ejected through a court process if they live more than 50 miles away. Sober living houses would also have had to give quarterly reports on ejections.
In other business, council members present approved a resolution that amended and updated the rules of council. The Rules and Ethics Committee previously reviewed the document. Some changes include using gender-neutral language, such as “chairperson” instead of “chairman, updating guidance to submit items for meetings to reflect the West Virginia Open Meetings Act and expanding upon a rule that prohibits the use of electronic communication devices during public meetings, Walling said. She is the chair of the committee.
Two resolutions approved included the purchase of a 2022 Ford Explorer for the Huntington Police Department’s administrative bureau at a cost of $29,633 and two 2022 Toyota Camrys at a cost of $25,550 each for the criminal investigations bureau.