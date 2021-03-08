HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington was on display at the national level during a virtual discussion Monday between Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Williams shared the highlights of that discussion, which was part of the opening general session of the National League of Cities’ virtual Congressional City Conference, during the Huntington City Council meeting Monday night.
Williams said much of what he and Buttigieg talked about “was how to draw equity within a community through the transportation system.”
He said one point that was brought up that was “quite interesting” was regarding the construction of highways in the ‘50s and ‘60s and how they ended up splitting many communities in half.
“We all, for years, have heard individuals in the community talk about when ‘they’ — whoever they are — when ‘they’ made the decision to build the interstate around (Huntington), it virtually killed the downtown and created an economic collapse,” Williams said.
Despite this perception, Williams said that decision has served the city well.
Williams said Charleston is a “living example” of how an interstate can divide a city.
“Here (Huntington is) all these years later . . . we don’t have the dirt, we don’t have the noise and our neighborhoods aren’t split in half,” Williams said, comparing the city to Charleston.
Williams said another point made by Buttigieg that stood out to him was how to make a city’s “transportation system helpful to neighborhoods.”
He said this is an initiative the city is actively working on in the Fairfield neighborhood as part of the Hal Greer Corridor Management Plan, which includes improvements to the road, sidewalks, interchanges, lighting and other amenities along Hal Greer Boulevard.
Williams closed his briefing to council members by saying he felt encouraged by the discussion and proud to be able to represent the city of Huntington.
In other business, council members approved a resolution temporarily modifying the rules of council to allow council members to vote and attend council meetings remotely.
The same resolution was passed in March 2020 but was only in effect for one year and therefore needed to be renewed.
The resolution is part of many COVID-19 safety protocols enacted by the city.
Council also approved the reappointment of Mike Hamrick and Sandra Reed and the appointment of Lauren Kemp to the Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors.