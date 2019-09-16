The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has been appointed co-chair of a national substance abuse task force.
Williams will serve alongside Boston Mayor Martin Walsh as co-chair of the U.S. Conference of Mayors' Substance Abuse, Prevention and Recovery Services Task Force. The appointment was announced in a news release issued Friday.
The task force was created in 2015 and aims to bring together city leaders from across the country to collaborate on reducing substance abuse, highlighting prevention strategies, increasing access to treatment and improving recovery support services.
"Steve Williams has been a national trusted leader on substance abuse, and specifically the opioid crisis," said Bryan Barnett, president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and mayor of Rochester Hills, Michigan, in a statement. "He has told the Huntington story and shared both the successes and lessons learned from his community. I'm thrilled to appoint Mayor Williams, and look forward to his national leadership on this important issue."
The task force works to "identify effective and innovative tools for addressing the national substance abuse epidemic into all functions of city government, from public health to public works and from outreach and recovery to operations and resources," according to the release.
"I am grateful to President Barnett for the confidence he has placed in me to co-chair the Substance Use, Prevention and Recovery Services Task Force," Williams said in a statement. "I admire Boston Mayor Martin Walsh and look forward to being able to work alongside him as we work to defeat the greatest existential threat facing our cities and our nation."
Williams was one of four mayors in 2016 to serve on a joint national task force created by the National League of Cities and National Association of Counties to address the nation's opioid and heroin abuse epidemic. The City-County Task Force Addressing Heroin and Opioid Abuse published a national summary report on city-county collaboration, community prevention and overdose response, effective treatment options, public safety enforcement and supply reduction. The report can be viewed at opioidaction.org.