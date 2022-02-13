HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams will deliver his 10th State of the City address during Monday night’s Huntington City Council meeting.
The city is in a different place than it was when he gave his first address, Williams said. When reflecting on previous years, he found that the early addresses focused on moving the city in a positive direction and establishing a foundation. Since 2017, the city has had a steady increase in stability, he said.
The city has taken several steps to care for employees, he said in an interview with The Herald-Dispatch, which included increased wages and protections for their mental and physical health. Through negotiations with bargaining units, the city has reached agreements that protect employees and their families, while continuing to provide services for residents.
The city has taken steps to protect and develop the retail sector in Huntington with tax breaks and provided tax relief to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent years, the city has been in a better position to address its needs in infrastructure and resources, Williams said. City facilities, such as City Hall and five of six fire stations, have undergone renovations. Plans are in the works to build two new fire stations. Yearly, the city buys new equipment for the Police, Fire and Public Works departments.
The mayor commended partnerships throughout the federal and state government, including the Trump and Biden administrations, congressional leaders and Gov. Jim Justice, as well as within the community, including Marshall University and regional medical facilities.
“In essence, what we’ve done for the last nine years is that we’ve … governed intellectually, assuring that we are fiscally sound,” Williams said.
While the city will not stop these efforts, there is still more to do, Williams added. These steps now give the city a chance to “govern with our heart,” the mayor said. About a third of the city’s population is under the poverty line as Cabell County’s unemployment rate was 2.6% in December 2021.
“You can only pull yourself up by the bootstraps if you have boots,” Williams said. “And there’s some folks in town that just don’t have boots.”
The State of the City address typically marks the beginning of the city’s annual budget process. For several City Council members, this year will be their second time participating. Williams said they will see that last year’s budget was a template for the upcoming proposal.
The City Council meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. The city previously said members of the public are encouraged to watch the address through one of the city’s livestreams to minimize in-person attendance. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending meetings must wear face masks and City Council members continue to socially distance in their chambers. The livestreams will be on the City of Huntington Facebook page, under the public meeting tab on the city’s website and on the Governmental Access Channel, channel 24. On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the address will be posted on the city’s YouTube channel.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members will discuss a resolution to confirm the appointment of former Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller to the position again. The mayor announced his choice at the end of last month. Fuller, who was the deputy director of the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management, will replace Chief Jan Rader, who will become the director of the Mayor’s Council on Public Health and Drug Control Policy. The City Council’s Personnel Committee will review the appointment Monday ahead of the regular City Council meeting.
The City Council will also consider a resolution to name a senior wellness center in the West End as the “Bob Bailey Senior Wellness Center.” The Administration and Finance Committee will review the resolution Monday ahead of the City Council meeting. Bailey, who is currently an at-large council member, is a former Cabell County commissioner and sheriff.
In December, the City Council approved using $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds as a grant to the Cabell County Community Services Organization to construct the center.