HUNTINGTON — Two brothers — a former magistrate and a former Huntington City Council member — testified Wednesday about their involvement in a 2019 shooting.
“When that shot went off, I was overwhelmed with emotions. … I just froze,” former Cabell County magistrate Johnny McCallister testified during the trial of his brother, Tom. “It was a devastating thing that happened.”
Johnny McCallister retired as a magistrate a few weeks before the April 27, 2019, shooting in Huntington that hit Ron McDowell Jr. in the right side of his neck.
Tom McCallister fired the shot that struck McDowell. Johnny McCallister was indicted in 2021, but all charges were dismissed in August.
Tom McCallister was indicted on charges of malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, use or presentment of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit wanton endangerment.
McDowell was shot when he was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher and was found on the ground in the 400 block of West 3rd Street on his back. He was unresponsive when police arrived at the scene.
McDowell was left paralyzed on the right side of his face and from the waist down. He died in October due to complications from being paralyzed, according to the family.
The McCallister brothers have argued that the shooting was an act of self-defense during a breaking and entering.
“I’ve been through a whole lot in my life. I’ve had a lot of experience of 50 years in the court system and with police, and that was the first time I’ve ever really, really been afraid that something bad was gonna happen to me,” Johnny McCallister testified.
Johnny McCallister testified that the confrontation began while he was working on a vehicle outside of the garage owned by the brothers. He looked up to see a shirtless McDowell, who said he left his shirt at their property.
According to his testimony, Johnny McCallister told McDowell to leave, which began a verbal argument with profanities. He began to pull out his holstered gun and called his brother for assistance.
The brothers have lived with each other for the past 15 years and have a close relationship.
Johnny McCallister held his hands together in court to describe the incident when he was armed and he told McDowell he was operating a citizen’s arrest. He said McDowell threatened to kill him. Tom McCallister arrived, and both brothers pointed guns at McDowell.
“I was afraid, but I’m not a coward — I would hope not. I wouldn’t want him to get away without talking to the police or find out exactly what he was up to,” Johnny McCallister said.
An ex-girlfriend of McDowell, Laura Gullet, identified the McCallisters’ garage as a place she and McDowell went to because they thought it was abandoned. She testified that many homeless people stayed in the garage and McDowell would go through totes at the property.
Gullet testified that McDowell’s drug use made him violent and agreed with defense attorney Mike Eachus’ term of a “violent, drug-fueled rampage.”
“It was like he was taken over by somebody else. He (was) just complete and utter evil,” Gullet said.
Tom McCallister testified that his experience with McDowell was violent.
“He came at me like an animal,” Tom McCallister testified.
He added that McDowell had a “nasty-looking knife.”
While Tom McCallister said McDowell threatened him with a knife, Johnny McCallister said he did not know what the victim pulled out.
Tom McCallister said he was angry earlier on the day of the incident when he called 911 about a breaking and entering because it was one of 20 reports within a short period of time. He testified that he believed 911 and Huntington police officers would not do anything about the reports.
During the confrontation with McDowell, the brothers did not call 911.
“How long does a person have to go along with what’s going on there?” Tom McCallister asked Wayne County Prosecutor Dustin Shreve. “They were stealing things out of the house, terrorizing the house, breaking windows out, and on and on.”
The defendant testified that McDowell fell straight back like a wooden board, and he could not explain how a bag of heroin was found on the center of McDowell’s chest. Police testified Tuesday that the items at the scene looked placed.
Paul Slone, owner of Slone’s Used Auto Sales in Huntington, previously testified that McDowell threatened him with a knife at his business because he was asked to leave. Slone confirmed Wednesday that while the knife was visible, it was closed.
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Thursday in Circuit Court Judge Paul Farrell’s courtroom.