HUNTINGTON — Former Huntington City Council member Tom McCallister was sentenced Thursday to an indeterminate sentence of two to 10 years, a month after a jury found him guilty of malicious wounding in the 2019 shooting of a Huntington man that left him paralyzed.

McCallister, 82, was also found guilty of use or presentment of a firearm during a felony. Its one-year sentence will run concurrently.

