LANHAM, W.Va. — On Friday, the McClanahan Bridge in Putnam County opened to traffic.
Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced the Roads to Prosperity project in a news release.
“Today, another one of the hundreds of construction projects made possible by Roads to Prosperity has been completed, and we are excited that this bridge that provides critical access in Putnam County has been replaced and is open again to our motorists,” Justice said in the release.
The McClanahan Bridge crosses the Poca River along County Route 31 in Lanham.
State officials said the project is funded through the second round of GARVEE bonds and was a design-build project awarded to Kelly Paving of Williamstown in April 2018 with a bid of $2,284,954.42.
The contract amount also includes the replacement of the Harmons Creek Bridge, along County Route 38, according to West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White.
Harmons Creek Bridge was used as a detour during the McClanahan Bridge replacement, and work to replace that structure will begin soon, he said.