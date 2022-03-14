HUNTINGTON — Last fall, when McDonald’s franchise owner Thomas Wolf met with David Michael, executive director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, he immediately knew he wanted to support the Habitat mission.
“I’ve always thought very highly of the work that Habitat does, but when I learned that one of my own employees and her husband were working toward becoming homeowners, I knew that helping them was the right thing to do,” Wolf said. “This is a great opportunity for McDonald’s to get involved in the work of Habitat while supporting one of our own.”
Wolf presented an $18,500 check to the organization Thursday afternoon at a Habitat house at 1441 10th Ave. in Huntington. His donation will fully fund the rehabilitation of a Veterans Housing Initiative home for Norman and Sherry Holton.
Norman Holton is a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1983 to 1993 as a sergeant and helicopter repairman at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Sherry Holton has worked as an associate for McDonald’s for 20 years.
“This just means everything in the world to me and Sherry,” Norman Holton said. “We are so grateful and happy. God is good!”
Work has begun on the rehab, with the flooring, baseboards and cabinetry already removed and the walls freshly painted. The couple will volunteer on the renovations to complete their “sweat equity” hours. The house will be completed in the next couple of months, and a dedication and ribbon cutting will soon follow, officials said.
“On behalf of the HFHTS Board of Directors, staff, volunteers and future homeowner of this particular house, we are very blessed by our new partnership with Mr. Wolf and the Huntington/Ashland area McDonald’s Restaurants,” Michael said. “We appreciate Norman’s service to our country and welcome the opportunity to come alongside he and his wife to start this new chapter in their lives.
“We are thrilled to partner with such a great company like McDonald’s,” Michael added. “Tom Wolf’s generous gift of $18,500 will cover the costs to rehabilitate this house for the Holtons. They had no idea this was happening today, so just seeing the surprise on Norman and Sherry’s faces makes it even sweeter.”
“This house was previously dedicated and purchased by another veteran,” said Dayna Carter with Habitat. “He later became too ill to live on his own, so he gave the house back to Habitat so that another veteran could benefit. This is the 11th Veterans Housing Initiative home that Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State has completed.”
Since its founding in 1990, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State has helped 147 families realize their dream of homeownership.