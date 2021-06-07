HUNTINGTON — A longtime employee of the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District was recently selected to lead the organization.
Kathy McKenna, who previously served as the interim executive director of the park district, has been named the executive director. McKenna’s interim period began early last year after former Executive Director Kevin Brady retired. A GHPRD Facebook post said the vote to hire McKenna was unanimous.
McKenna started as a part-time employee for the park district 28 years ago working on events. One of her first gigs was dressing up as the Easter Bunny. From there, she worked her way up.
After graduating from Marshall University in 1993 with a degree in finance, McKenna joined the park district full-time. Several of her roles involved finance, including serving as finance director for the district. When Brady left, McKenna was the park district’s assistant executive director.
Dr. Rocco Morabito, the chairman of the park district board, said McKenna’s background in finance was something that stood out to the board. He said finding funding for future park projects is a frequent task for an executive director. He added her community connections were another bonus.
A search committee was formed after Brady’s departure, but as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded last year, candidate interviews were delayed. Morabito said a few interviews with outside candidates were conducted, but the park district had the best fit internally. He said McKenna was “a shining star” for GHPRD throughout the pandemic.
“We felt that we already had the individual to run our park district already here, and that was Kathy McKenna,” the chairman said.
McKenna has already overseen some projects for the district, but she has some ideas for what she wants GHPRD to accomplish in the future. Right now, the focus is on continuing maintenance at district facilities.
“We have some areas that need some attention, and we’ve been slowly pecking away at that,” McKenna said.
She said the park district is working to put plastic lumber on benches at Ritter Park before moving to do similar work at Memorial Park. Repairing stonework throughout Ritter is also on her list. Pickleball courts were recently installed at Ritter, she added. McKenna said GHPRD is also looking to secure grants for a new shelter and play structure at McClelland Park.
GHPRD maintains 14 sites throughout Cabell and Wayne counties. The district also offers recreational programs in the communities it serves.