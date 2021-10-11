HUNTINGTON — U.S. Rep. David McKinley, a Republican representing West Virginia's 1st Congressional District, was in Huntington on Monday morning to speak to members of the West Virginia State Association of Letter Carriers during about issues facing the United States Postal Service.
“We’re losing in the Postal Service around $9.2 billion annually,” McKinley said at the event, the organization’s bi-annual convention, which took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton on 3rd Avenue downtown. “We have got to find a way to stop that hemorrhaging.”
McKinley said some in Washington, D.C., want to continue rural post office consolidation and increase the costs of postage.
“That has all the earmarks of a death spiral,” he said. “If you’re going to raise the cost of postal services, people are going to use less of it. If you have people using less of it, then it’s less revenue coming in, and it defeats our purpose.”
Instead, McKinley supports postal reform that has been introduced in Congress to do away with the pre-funding of retiree health benefits and fix other important issues for postal workers and postal customers.
“Unlike any other public or private entity, under a 2006 law, the U.S. Postal Service must pre-fund retiree health benefits,” he said. “That’s almost unheard of and unprecedented that a federal agency would make someone pre-fund a retiree’s pension fund. That costs about $46 billion over 10 years.”
McKinley says other federal agencies and most private sector companies use a “pay-as-you-go” system, by which the entity pays premiums as they are billed. He says the pre-funding requirement, as it currently stands, contributes significantly to postal losses.
McKinley spoke about other issues, including stopping the consolidation of rural post offices, continuing six-day delivery and adding transparency.
“Maybe there’s some things they could do in banking and offer printing and copying services,” he said. “I want our post offices to be the way they were years ago, really part of our community, and right now we have gotten away from that. I’m not sure if some in Washington understand how important post offices are to communities, especially rural communities in West Virginia. The U.S. mail belongs to every person in this country and is not a partisan issue.”
In May, U.S. Sens. Gary Peters. D-Mich., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, led a bipartisan coalition of 20 original co-sponsors in introducing the Postal Service Reform Act of 2021 in the Senate (S. 1720). It is a companion bill to legislation introduced in the House of Representatives (H.R. 3076) on May 11 by Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and James Comer, R-Ky., of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. On May 13, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee “marked up” and approved the Postal Service Reform Act.
McKinley supports the bill and says it would put the USPS on a financially stable path.
“We have to get this done,” he said.
Joe Paden, president of the West Virginia State Association of Letter Carriers, says the union also supports the proposed legislation.
“This legislation would help the postal service survive,” Paden said. “We urge everyone to call their congressional representatives and ask them to support this vital postal reform.”
Paden says the West Virginia State Association of Letter Carriers has approximately 180 letter carriers in Huntington and 1,300 statewide.