HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community and Technical College announced the appointment of the college’s new president.
Joshua Baker will be the next president of Mountwest after his hiring was approved by the Board of Governors and the West Virginia Council for Community & Technical Education.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Baker to Mountwest and the Huntington community this June,” said Jeffrey Goad, Mountwest board chair, in a release. “Dr. Baker is highly qualified and brings a wealth of experience and expertise from his role as a vice president at Pikes Peak Community College. The board is confident in his ability to lead Mountwest with a positive impact on the college”.
Baker has more than eight years of higher education leadership experience, with past roles including the positions of campus/academic dean, assistant academic dean, faculty, coordinator and program manager. Baker holds a Ph.D. in community college leadership, as well as an M.S. and a B.A. from Brigham Young University. He currently serves as vice president of Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“I am honored, humbled, and thrilled to accept this offer," Baker said in the release. "I was so impressed by the college employees I met during the interview, and I am anxious to count them as my colleagues as we serve a great college and community. Mountwest has a bright future, and I am grateful the board has entrusted me with this opportunity."
The president will serve as chief executive officer of the school of about 2,500 students — one of 10 regional community colleges in the West Virginia Community and Technical College System — and will report to 12 board members.
The position opened up at the end of the fall 2019 semester, when former President Keith Cotroneo, 65, retired. He had been president of the school since 2007, initially as president of Marshall Community and Technical College, which later became Mountwest.
Micheal Sellards has served as interim president since January 2020.
Baker is married with three children.