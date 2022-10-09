Cheryl Jeffers and 6-year-old James Collier fire their paper rockets during the Meadows Wildcat Wonder Book Club on Thursday in Huntington. October’s theme is outer space with the introduction of the book, “Midnight on the Moon.”
Children form a line for the star lab during the Meadows Wildcat Wonder Book Club on Thursday at Meadows Elementary School in Huntington. October’s theme is outer space with the introduction of the book, “Midnight on the Moon.”
HUNTINGTON — Students visited outer space Thursday as Meadows Elementary hosted their monthly Wildcat Wonder Book Club.
The book club meets the first Thursday of each month, and the students are reading “Magic Tree House” books to learn about new people, places and animals.
Thursday’s theme was based on the “Magic Tree House: Midnight on the Moon,” so students enjoyed moon pies, launched paper rockets and explored space in a planetarium with the help of the June Harless Center.
For September, students read “Afternoon in the Amazon” and were visited by snakes, turtles and other reptiles to kick off their activities. Meadows Elementary School student Kadence Armstead said the book club combines everything she likes.
“I love to read, and I love to play games, and I love animals,” she said. “I have fun, and I like to be here.”
Kadence’s mom, Sarah Armstead, said the book club is an opportunity for students to enjoy reading and learning through different ways. The students are able to enjoy fun activities and get familiar with the content, then they spend the next month reading a new book.
At each book club meeting, the students play games to test what they remember from their book before getting a new book.
“It’s really fun watching all the kids having fun,” Sarah Armstead said. “This is her (Kadence’s) first book club ever, and she absolutely loves it.”
The idea comes from retired teacher Cheryl Jeffers, who used a similar concept when she taught at Martha Elementary School roughly 12 years ago.
The book club went dormant after Jeffers retired in 2014, but she wanted to bring it to Meadows Elementary now that her granddaughter Trinity is in kindergarten.
Jeffers said her goal is to grow kids’ love of reading and show them just a fraction of what they can learn when they keep reading.
“Everything I do, I try to promote literacy, try to get a love of literacy,” she said. “A lifelong love of reading will make all the difference in the world. I just love reading, and I want these kids to love it, too, so anything I do for them, I just want to show them how important and fun reading can be.”
For the November meeting, Jeffers said the students will be given “Late Lunch with Llamas,” and she hope to find a local llama so the kids can see one up close.
Jeffers said she appreciates all the families that come to the book club, and she enjoys seeing the children have fun and enjoy reading. She hopes to see the program expand to other schools in Cabell County in the future, and maybe even across the state, she said.
The “Magic Tree House” books are purchased through funding at Meadows Elementary School, so if students want to sign up, Jeffers encouraged families to reach out to her so they can ensure enough books are ordered and enough snacks and activity supplies are available.
Cheryl Jeffers can be reached at 304-942-1929 or at cherylannjeffers@gmail.com. Parents can also contact the school for information or join the Meadows Wildcat Wonder Book Club on Facebook.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
