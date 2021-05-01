HUNTINGTON — Nearly 80 students received their degrees Friday during the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s 41st annual graduation and investiture ceremony at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
The ceremony included the awarding of 74 Doctor of Medicine degrees as well as four Doctor of Philosophy degrees in biomedical research, the school’s first combined Doctor of Medicine-Doctor of Philosophy degree, and recognition of the School of Medicine honorary alumnus.
Every member of the class matched to residency training programs.
C. Douglas Phillips, M.D., a 1984 alumnus and professor of radiology and director of head and neck imaging at Weill Cornell Medicine, delivered the keynote address to the Class of 2021. Additional comments were given by class President David Bartlett.
The festivities will continue Saturday when Marshall University’s spring commencement ceremony takes place at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, with pandemic health and safety precautions in place for the in-person event.
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., and masks are required for everyone in attendance.
There will also be an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine Saturday when the university and Cabell-Huntington Health Department offer a walk-up vaccination clinic after the commencement ceremony. The clinic will open at 11 a.m. in tents on the stadium’s West Lot and will end after the commencement crowd has departed following the ceremony.