HUNTINGTON — Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams is recovering after being injured in a fall late last month, according to a statement posted on social media by the Woody Williams Foundation.
Williams, 98, broke several ribs and fractured his pelvis in the fall.
None of his injuries required surgery, but they will require “significant rehabilitation and time to heal,” the statement says.
Williams’ statement, dated Nov. 9, says he’s been in the hospital but will transition to an intensive inpatient therapy program in Huntington in the next day or so.
“The doctors overseeing my care feel that I am making good progress and my prognosis is very positive,” Williams wrote. “I’ll be busy doing rehabilitation for the next few months.”
Chad Graham, Williams’ grandson and CEO of the Woody Williams Foundation, said Williams is doing well.
“I’m inspired, to say the least, by his drive and his commitment to the mission,” Graham said. “That’s what he’s thinking about.
“Every day he continues to make progress with a smile on his face. … He is truly a Marine,” Graham said. “Once a Marine, always a Marine, and he’s approaching this just like he would any other mission and that’s with committee and that esprit de corps, always faithful.”
Between the Marine Corps birthday Wednesday and Veterans Day, November is typically a busy time of year for Williams and his foundation, Graham said.
“I know that he would definitely rather be doing that, but (we’re) thankful he’s progressing like he is,” Graham said.
Williams thanked people for their prayers and said he would welcome more on his behalf over the next few months.
Originally of Quiet Dell, West Virginia, Williams served during the Battle of Iwo Jima with the 21st Marines, 3rd Marine Division. He is the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient to have served during World War II.
His foundation is responsible for establishing 90 Gold Star Family monuments across the country for families of fallen service members, with 78 more in progress, according to its website.
Visitation is not permitted at the rehabilitation facility, but Williams plans on updating people on his progress by email, text and social media, he wrote.
“Once mended, I look forward to continuing the work that we had undertaken to honor veterans and our Gold Star Families,” he wrote.
