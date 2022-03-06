RUSSELL, Ky. — Median improvements along U.S. 23 near the Boyd County and Greenup County line will lead to traffic delays starting Monday, March 7.
Contractors will remove the grassy medians near the Russell Plaza and Hillbilly Flea Market and north of Diederich Boulevard and install new concrete medians, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The project will require lane closures of the inner two lanes of U.S. 23 for about three weeks. Lane closures will be in effect between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Concrete construction will lead to overnight lane closures, according to the release.
The section of U.S. 23 carries about 25,000 vehicles per day, so motorists should seek alternate routes or be prepared for delays. Electronic message boards also will be installed to notify motorists about traffic notices and schedule changes, according to the release.
The median replacement project is designed to reduce highway maintenance costs and improve traffic safety, according to the release.
Allard Excavating LLC has been awarded a $268,000 contract for the work, according to the release.
Meanwhile, motorists should plan for daily closures of Kentucky 1937 (Bear Creek Road) near the Boyd and Lawrence County line Monday due to an embankment project.
Contractors will build a concrete retaining wall in Boyd County where the embankment slipped on Bear Creek about two-tenths of a mile north of the Lawrence County line, according to a news release.
Bear Creek Road will be closed for about a week from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, according to the release.
Road work scheduled on both projects is subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed warning signs, slow down in work zones and be aware of workers and construction equipment, according to the release.
