SOUTH SHORE, Ky. — Median replacement work will close one lane in each direction on U.S. 23 near South Shore in Greenup County beginning this week.

Contractors will remove and replace concrete medians between Kentucky 7 at South Shore and the U.S. Grant Bridge at Portsmouth, Ohio — mile markers 27 to 29. Work will take two to three weeks to complete.

