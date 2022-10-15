SOUTH SHORE, Ky. — Median replacement work will close one lane in each direction on U.S. 23 near South Shore in Greenup County beginning this week.
Contractors will remove and replace concrete medians between Kentucky 7 at South Shore and the U.S. Grant Bridge at Portsmouth, Ohio — mile markers 27 to 29. Work will take two to three weeks to complete.
During construction, U.S. 23 will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the work zone. The left lane will be closed approaching the construction area. Motorists should slow down, use caution, and plan for delays during rush hours or when traffic is heavy.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists should heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones, and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
