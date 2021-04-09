The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Legislature is close to completing legislation to expand Medicaid coverage to new moms and their babies up to one year postpartum.

House Bill 2266 extends postpartum Medicaid coverage to women from 60 days postpartum up to a full year. The West Virginia Senate passed the bill Friday, with Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, the lone nay vote.

The bill builds off legislation passed in 2019 that extended coverage to women at 185% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, 185% of the federal poverty level would be approximately $48,000.

Advocates of the bill say comprehensive health services before, during and following pregnancy are necessary for mothers to stay healthy as they take on the responsibility to care for their newborn baby.

“We are heartened with the support on all sides of the aisle relating to HB 2266,” said Julie Warden, COO of WV Free, in a release. “When we focus on healthy pregnancies and postpartum care, we are setting up better birth outcomes and healthier starts to both life and parenting.”

The House will have to accept technical changes made to the bill by the Senate before it heads to the desk of Gov. Jim Justice for his signature. The bill will be effective from passage.

Reporter Taylor Stuck can be reached at tstuck@hdmediallc.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.