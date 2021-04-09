CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Legislature is close to completing legislation to expand Medicaid coverage to new moms and their babies up to one year postpartum.
House Bill 2266 extends postpartum Medicaid coverage to women from 60 days postpartum up to a full year. The West Virginia Senate passed the bill Friday, with Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, the lone nay vote.
The bill builds off legislation passed in 2019 that extended coverage to women at 185% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, 185% of the federal poverty level would be approximately $48,000.
Advocates of the bill say comprehensive health services before, during and following pregnancy are necessary for mothers to stay healthy as they take on the responsibility to care for their newborn baby.
“We are heartened with the support on all sides of the aisle relating to HB 2266,” said Julie Warden, COO of WV Free, in a release. “When we focus on healthy pregnancies and postpartum care, we are setting up better birth outcomes and healthier starts to both life and parenting.”
The House will have to accept technical changes made to the bill by the Senate before it heads to the desk of Gov. Jim Justice for his signature. The bill will be effective from passage.