CHARLESTON — Eligible West Virginians with serious medical conditions can register to receive medical cannabis beginning at noon Wednesday, Feb. 3.
“Even during this pandemic, the Office of Medical Cannabis has been working hard to advance the program and to achieve these steps to ensure that medical cannabis is made available to West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, director of the state Office of Medical Cannabis, in a news release.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health announced the update Friday, as well as successful applicants for medical cannabis dispensary permits. Recipients of these permits will be allowed to operate retail locations within the state for certified patients. A full list of dispensary permit holders can be found at www.medcanwv.org.
Eligible West Virginians can register at www.medcanwv.org; however, registration does not mean that medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained.
The industry is working to build out facilities in West Virginia, according to the release. Patient cards will be valid only in the state, and offer no legal protections for products obtained outside the state-run system. All patients must register online.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.
Serious medical conditions considered under the Medical Cannabis Act include cancer, ALS, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, seizures, PTSD and more.
The list of physicians registered to certify patients with a serious medical condition as eligible for the use of medical cannabis also is available at www.medcanwv.org.