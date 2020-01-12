PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — In preparation of the March primary, the Lawrence County Meet the Candidates Committee will sponsor a Meet the Candidates night at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at Fairland West Elementary, 110 Township Road 1125, Proctorville, Ohio.
This public meeting provides an opportunity for the public to hear from candidates and their vision for the community, if elected.
All candidates who have filed with the Board of Elections for the March ballot have been invited to attend. Positions include state representative, county commissioners, county auditor, county sheriff and county treasurer.
Each candidate will make opening remarks, respond to questions from the audience and meet informally with those in attendance.
All Lawrence County residents are invited to attend.