CULLODEN — The West Virginia Division of Highways will hold an informational public meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9 in the cafeteria at Culloden Elementary School, 2100 U.S. 60, on the proposed Culloden Interchange Project.
The project proposes to replace the bridges carrying eastbound and westbound Interstate 64 traffic over County Route 60/21 (Benedict Road), adding a diamond interchange, upgrades to U.S. 60/21 to a three-lane connector road to Virginia Avenue.
No formal presentation will be made. The public can ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and online at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment.
Written comments may be sent to RJ Scites, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith St., Charleston, West Virginia, 25301, on or before Jan. 9, 2020.