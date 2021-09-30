Enjoy the Tri-State’s trusted news source
Photo: Public input sought to update Beech Fork, East Lynn lakes master plan

A virtual public meeting has been scheduled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District to obtain input for preparation of a new regional master plan and integrated environmental assessment for Beech Fork and East Lynn lakes in Wayne County.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — A public meeting to discuss a master plan update for Beech Fork Lake and East Lynn Lake is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, and the public is invited to join virtually.

The meeting is set to outline management and development of recreational, natural and cultural resources of projects from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Members of the public can be involved in the creation of the master plan in order to make a more “collective vision for the region,” according to the Corps of Engineers website.

Those wanted to attend the virtual meeting can call in at 1-844-621-3956 and can follow along with a webinar presentation at https://drreedinc.webex.com/meet/lhornung51 with access code 146 939 4960.

The Corps of Engineers has already gathered information regarding preliminary objective and recommendations and is seeking public input on what developmental projects have been drafted.

According to the Corps of Engineers website, the master plan is being re-evaluated because the current plan is outdated. Changes such as completed and future management of projects can be evaluated by the creation of the new master plan.

While the new master plan will focus on new and recreational resource management objectives, it will also review topics such as protecting wildlife and its habitats and invasive species management.

The public will be able to submit comments for 45 days after the meeting and can do so on the Corps of Engineers website or by mailing them to Rebecca Rutherford at 502 8th St., Huntington, WV 25701.

Final completion and acceptance of a new master plan is set for December, and the plans typically last for about 15 years.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.

