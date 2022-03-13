While the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have been difficult, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital (HFCH) at Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) was still able to experience a number of milestones to help us continue our mission to provide quality care for the children of our community.
The Child Advocacy Center (CAC) at HFCH received full accreditation from the National Children’s Alliance, an accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country. The only hospital-based child advocacy center in the Huntington area, the CAC at HFCH is a safe, child-friendly place that responds to allegations of child abuse by putting the child first. Children speak with trained professionals and medical providers, alleviating the need for them to tell their traumatic story over and over to doctors, law enforcement, investigators and others. Based on the interview, a team of professionals will make decisions together on how best to help the child.
The pediatric fellowship programs at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine continue to prosper, creating new opportunities for us to partner with Marshall pediatricians to prepare the next generation of pediatric providers. The Neonatal-Perinatal Fellowship Program trains neonatologists to provide intensive care for premature babies or critically ill newborns. The first neonatal-perinatal fellow begins in July. Our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has 600-700 admissions annually, making it an ideal setting to train future providers. The Pediatric Hospital Medicine Fellowship Program, the first such program in the state, will graduate its first cohort in June. The two-year fellowship focuses on developing physicians who take a lead role in caring for pediatric patients in a hospital setting. Both the Neonatal-Perinatal Fellowship and the Pediatric Hospital Medicine Fellowship are accredited by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).
In addition to these exciting new fellowships to train future providers, Marshall Health and CHH welcomed 16 new pediatric specialists in the important areas of pediatric hematology/oncology, surgery, emergency medicine, ear, nose and throat (ENT), craniofacial, infectious diseases, hospitalists, neonatologists, endocrinology, nephrology and general pediatrics, as well as a developmental behavioral pediatrician.
HFCH, in collaboration with Marshall Health, continues to add services to allow children and families to remain close to home for their care. One of those services is pediatric continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), a continuous form of dialysis for infants and children with acute kidney injury. CRRT helps prevent and treat life-threatening fluid overload.
We have also partnered with Aspire! Conservatory of Fine & Performing Arts in Ashland to conduct a three-month pilot project to introduce music therapy to pediatric patients and their families. The music is used to address physical, emotional, cognitive and social needs. The reviews from patients, families and staff have been overwhelmingly positive already, so we hope to be able to find the funding to continue the program.
In April 2021, we proudly announced HFCH entering into a clinical affiliation with WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital to promote effective and efficient access to one another’s programs, capabilities and best practices. Through this partnership, HFCH now benefits from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising, under the umbrella of WVU Medicine Children’s. This has been an exciting development for us as it allows Children’s Miracle Network funds raised here to stay here and benefit children in our own community.
COVID-19 created enormous challenges for everyone, but the team at HFCH rose to each one of them, continuing to provide quality care for the children of our region through teamwork and innovation. One example of that is when HFCH began providing pediatric monoclonal antibody infusions for the treatment of COVID. With the staff working together, HFCH became the only facility in West Virginia to provide pediatric infusions in a dedicated pediatric space. We have heard from several families who expressed their appreciation for the pediatric infusion area.
As we move through 2022, the outlook for HFCH is bright as we continue to expand services and add specialties and physicians to ensure our community receives the pediatric care they need here at home.