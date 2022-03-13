In 1979, the first open-heart surgery in the Tri-State was performed at St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) — then known as St. Mary’s Hospital. Now, nearly 43 years later, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, a Mountain Health Network Center of Excellence, is continuing that tradition of innovation and excellence.
Last year, SMMC was among the first in the nation to offer a new treatment for heart disease, Shockwave Medical’s intravascular lithotripsy (IVL). The treatment uses sonic pressure waves to treat severe buildup of calcified plaque within the walls of the coronary arteries. We’ve already seen the treatment make a significant difference in the quality of patients’ lives.
We continue to expand our structural heart program through cutting-edge procedures like WATCHMAN and TAVR. The WATCHMAN device provides an alternative to blood thinners that reduces stroke risk in people with atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeat, not caused by a heart valve problem. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is a minimally invasive method of replacing a diseased aortic valve with a man-made valve. TAVR provides a potential alternative for people who are at risk of complications from an open-heart procedure.
The SMMC Heart Failure Program helps improve the quality of life of those patients who have been diagnosed with heart failure, a chronic condition in which the heart doesn’t pump blood as well as it should. We opened our Heart Failure Infusion Clinic, and we were among the first in the area to treat heart failure patients using cardiac contractility modulation (CCM) therapy with the Optimizer Smart, a minimally invasive implantable device that delivers precisely timed electric pulses. The Heart Failure Program once again received disease-specific accreditation from The Joint Commission and was recognized by the American Heart Association with the Get With the Guidelines-Heart Failure Gold Plus with Honor Roll Award. SMMC was also recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital for Heart Failure.
SMMC is also an innovator in vascular procedures, including use of the WavelinQ 4F EndoAVF System, a minimally invasive option for patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) requiring hemodialysis.
In addition to the latest treatments and procedures, our cardiac rehabilitation program helps patients recover quickly and improve their overall physical and mental functioning after having a heart procedure. Additionally, the Joslin Diabetes Center education affiliate is helping patients manage their diabetes and improve their lifestyles through diet and exercise.
Our dedicated team has been recognized by a number of organizations for quality and excellence. SMMC is one of only 212 hospitals to receive the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award. We were recognized by the American Heart Association with the Get With the Guidelines-Resuscitation Gold Award and the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award, while U.S. News & World Report named SMMC a High Performing Hospital for heart bypass surgery and heart attack.
While it’s always nice to have our hard work recognized, our most important goal is improving the health and well-being of our community. St. Mary’s cardiovascular programs have been doing that for 43 years and will continue to do so into the future. To learn more about our services, visit www.st-marys.org.