HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s annual ceremony to honor the 75 lives lost as Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed into a hillside upon its approach at Tri-State Airport while returning from a football game 51 years ago will feature a member of the Young Thundering Herd who helped rebuild the team.
The Huntington community was forever changed after the Nov. 14, 1970, crash that claimed the lives of the Thundering Herd football team, coaches, staff, supporters and flight crew members on board.
Mark Miller, a freshman on the football team, did not travel with the varsity players. Recruited by Red Dawson, his role was to help prepare the varsity squad as they practiced for their next opponent, building relationships and bonds that were supposed to carry out for a lifetime.
However, in an instant Miller’s role changed from being a helper on the sidelines to having a major role in rebuilding the program to honor fallen teammates.
Miller, of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, will tell his story and how it molded his life at 2 p.m. Sunday at the university’s 51st annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony. A ceremony is held each year on the anniversary of the crash to honor the 75 people who lost their lives. It is also the day the Memorial Fountain on campus is turned off for the winter during a moment of silence.
Miller said his bond with Marshall is forever an intricate part of him and he stands proudly as a true son of Marshall.
“With time, I strived to honor those who were lost, to comfort their families and to identify the best approach to heal and move forward,” Miller said.
The day of remembrance follows the Thundering Herd’s matchup against the University of Alabama at Birmingham at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. In a uniform preview posted Monday, Marshall football showed the Herd will be wearing a throwback helmet donning the 1970 university logo and script with a green stripe down the center with every name of those who died in the crash written in white text.
Fans are encouraged to wear black to Saturday’s game to honor the 75.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required in all university buildings and are strongly encouraged even outside at Sunday’s event.
